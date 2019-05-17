POLITICS

Massachusetts Regulators Give Marijuana Cafes A Tentative OK

But before any pilot program can actually move forward, Massachusetts legislators will have to amend state law.

It won’t happen any time soon, but in the next couple years, Massachusetts could become home to licensed marijuana cafes ― places where people could consume the drug in public.

The state’s Cannabis Control Commission narrowly approved a policy Thursday establishing the framework for a social consumption pilot program.

Before any such pilot can actually move forward, however, Massachusetts legislators will have to amend state law. WBUR Boston predicts the first cafe is at least a year off.

Public consumption of marijuana in any form is currently illegal in the state. That presents a cannabis conundrum for tourists and renters alike, since apartments and hotel rooms typically don’t permit smoking.

“Right now... they don’t have a place to go, or they’re going to unregulated events that are happening all around the state,” Shaleen Title, a CCC commissioner who helped draft the proposal, told The Boston Globe.

“We’ve been asked by the consumers and by public safety officials to create a regulated [system] where there’s some safety measures in place, there’s some public health measures in place,” she said. “And it will benefit the state to have those.”

