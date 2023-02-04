Massachusetts Police Want To Know Who Stole This 200-Pound Shrek Statue

Have you seen this ogre?

Police in Massachusetts have launched an investigation into a missing 200-pound statue of Shrek, the beloved ogre from the 2001 movie of the same name, CNN reported.

“This approximate 200 lb cement SHREK SCULPTURE has gone MISSING from his home on MOUNTAIN RD,” the Hatfield Police Department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “If you have any information of his current whereabouts, please reach out to our department or return him in the condition you found him.”

The Hatfield Police Department is asking for any information related to the dissapearance of this 200-pound Shrek statue. Hatfield Police Department

The department added that the “dragon sculpture he lives with is frustrated and lonely.”

Shrek enjoys swamps and the 1999 banger “All Star” by Smash Mouth. However, his best friend, Donkey, and wife, Fiona, have been ruled out as suspects.