FYI, deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back frequently to see our latest updates as the deals change.

In a dream world, you’d have a massage therapist on call who would come relieve knots and tensions whenever you needed them. While in-house physical therapists may be reserved for the Kardashians of the world, an electric massager is totally within reach. And with these Prime Day sales, they’re even more affordable than ever.

Advertisement

From massage guns to eye massagers to devices designed for your legs and neck, we’ve rounded up the highest-rated electric massagers on sale for Prime Day. You’ll see big brand names like Theragun plus other incredibly well-reviewed products, all for a fraction of the retail price. Whether you work on your feet, run marathons or spend all day hunched over at a desk, you’re likely due for some muscle relief. So sit back, relax and let these magic devices do the trick.