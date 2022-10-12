Shopping
The Best Massage Guns And Body Massagers To Get On Prime Day

Get a deep tissue massage from the comfort of your own home, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

An <a href="https://www.amazon.com/RENPHO-Massager-Compression-Bluetooth-Rechargeable/dp/B07SM61FCT/?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63470708e4b0b7f89f527197%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" eye massager" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63470708e4b0b7f89f527197" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/RENPHO-Massager-Compression-Bluetooth-Rechargeable/dp/B07SM61FCT/?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63470708e4b0b7f89f527197%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> eye massager</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Theragun-Elite-Generation-Percussive-Treatment/dp/B08G3Q44YJ/ref=sr_1_2_sspa?c=ts&keywords=Electric+Massagers&qid=1665600014&qu=eyJxc2MiOiI3LjI5IiwicXNhIjoiNi44NCIsInFzcCI6IjYuNDMifQ%3D%3D&s=hpc&sr=1-2-spons&ts_id=3767521&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUExQ1dUR005UDBTMTUmZW5jcnlwdGVkSWQ9QTAwODExMjE3U004UVpGREdUNzImZW5jcnlwdGVkQWRJZD1BMDc1OTAzMTNWTjdNSjRUVjBaU1gmd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGYmYWN0aW9uPWNsaWNrUmVkaXJlY3QmZG9Ob3RMb2dDbGljaz10cnVl&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63470708e4b0b7f89f527197%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Theragun Elite" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63470708e4b0b7f89f527197" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Theragun-Elite-Generation-Percussive-Treatment/dp/B08G3Q44YJ/ref=sr_1_2_sspa?c=ts&keywords=Electric+Massagers&qid=1665600014&qu=eyJxc2MiOiI3LjI5IiwicXNhIjoiNi44NCIsInFzcCI6IjYuNDMifQ%3D%3D&s=hpc&sr=1-2-spons&ts_id=3767521&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUExQ1dUR005UDBTMTUmZW5jcnlwdGVkSWQ9QTAwODExMjE3U004UVpGREdUNzImZW5jcnlwdGVkQWRJZD1BMDc1OTAzMTNWTjdNSjRUVjBaU1gmd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGYmYWN0aW9uPWNsaWNrUmVkaXJlY3QmZG9Ob3RMb2dDbGljaz10cnVl&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63470708e4b0b7f89f527197%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Theragun Elite</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Massage-Gun-Deep-Tissue-Lightweight/dp/B07Y8SRYL3?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63470708e4b0b7f89f527197%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Flyby gun" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63470708e4b0b7f89f527197" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Massage-Gun-Deep-Tissue-Lightweight/dp/B07Y8SRYL3?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63470708e4b0b7f89f527197%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Flyby gun</a>.
FYI, deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back frequently to see our latest updates as the deals change.

In a dream world, you’d have a massage therapist on call who would come relieve knots and tensions whenever you needed them. While in-house physical therapists may be reserved for the Kardashians of the world, an electric massager is totally within reach. And with these Prime Day sales, they’re even more affordable than ever.

From massage guns to eye massagers to devices designed for your legs and neck, we’ve rounded up the highest-rated electric massagers on sale for Prime Day. You’ll see big brand names like Theragun plus other incredibly well-reviewed products, all for a fraction of the retail price. Whether you work on your feet, run marathons or spend all day hunched over at a desk, you’re likely due for some muscle relief. So sit back, relax and let these magic devices do the trick.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Bluetooth-enabled Theragun Elite
The Theragun Elite, which can generate 40 pounds of pressure, is called that for a reason: The easy-grab triangular ergonomic handle and five interchangeable heads mean deep, deep muscle relaxation and pain relief. It's also Bluetooth enabled, with pre-set routines.

Promising review: "I love the consistent power output, the quietness and the look/feel of this unit. I use a theragun regularly and this one definitely feels the best to hold and really gets deep in the muscle tissue! Full 5 star for me!" — Jason Waldie
$299 at Amazon (originally $399)
2
Amazon
Theragun Prime (37% off)
For deep tissue muscle relief with up to 30 pounds of pressure, you can't beat the Theragun Prime. It comes with four different heads, an ergonomic handle and is Bluetooth-enabled to give you guides and preset routines.

Promising review: "I struggled with back pain for YEARS - did lots of physical therapy, meds, massage, etc. This product is AMAZING in that it takes away the pain so quickly and you can carry on with your day. It was especially helpful for me before bed, to relieve pain and relax muscles for sleep. The handle is awesome, allowing for multiple angles. It is an awesome, awesome product and I really credit it with finally getting rid of my back pain (crazy but true!) - simply because reducing the pain interrupts the pattern of pain signals to your brain (especially without chemicals you can become dependent on). Love love love this thing, and so glad I paid for the real deal." — Cecelia F Vanrooyen
$187 at Amazon (originally $299)
3
Amazon
Hypervolt Go 2 massage gun (25% off)
With three speeds and two interchangeable heads, the Hypervolt Go 2 relieves stiffness and sore muscles. It's compact, weighing just under two pounds, so it's easy to throw in a gym bag.

Promising review: "I am an avid walker, and recently developed back issues (related to something else) where the pain started to go down to my hips and legs. The hypervolt really saved me and helped me to a path to recovery fast and safely. after every walk i would use this and massage out my lower back and legs. it really helped working out those muscles and stretching with using this machine was even better. i highly suggest purchasing this device. i have used a theragun and think that this is 1000x better and more useful." — dc
$149 at Amazon (originally $199)
4
Amazon
Renpho heated eye massager (59% off)
The Renpho heated eye massager is like a hot compress from the future. Reviewers say it can help with headaches, migraines, under-eye bags and sleep troubles. It heats up, works with Bluetooth and has five modes that you can set on a timer.

Promising review: "These are amazing. I can’t say what I want to say! I suffer from eye disease and part of the symptoms are strained eyes, severe dry eye, headaches and puffiness from the stress on my eyes. My doctor advised I get a heated eye mask and use 20 minutes a day. Why didn’t he tell me this two years ago?! I went with this product based on what it offered for the price and the great reviews. They are rechargeable and very quiet during use.

"AHHHH! The heat is perfect. The massage is deep into my temples and covers all around the eyes all the way into the small pressure points by your nose. They are amazing. The music is a bonus. The vibration, massage, pressure, heat and tranquil music make this the best gift idea for anyone on your list, if you love them." — Elynoon
$45.49 at Amazon (originally $109.99)
5
Amazon
Renpho massage gun (72% off)
At the end of a long day hunched over your computer, you'll love to relax with this Renpho massage gun. It has six different heads and a carrying case, and uses a USB-C port to charge.

Promising review: "I had a larger one a couple of years ago, this one is smaller, lighter and works just as well. Carrying case is nice, holds everything you need." — Michael
$69.99 at Amazon (originally $249.99)
6
Amazon
Flyby massage gun (20% off)
Say goodbye to neck and back pain with this versatile massager. It comes with six interchangeable heads and will help with stiffness from sitting at a desk all day.

Promising review: "I’m a high school coach and the massage gun is a hit for my girls! They love it! Injuries happen often or just muscle aches and the massage gun helps a lot! Get one!!" — Coralita
$59.97 at Amazon (originally $74.97)
7
Amazon
Theragun mini (25% off)
Finally, a smaller-sized massager that packs a bunch. Compact and slim, the Theragun mini brings all the power of a Theragun in an easy grip, and handheld sign.

Promising review: "I have really tight IT bands and as a result lower back pain. This is the best thing I've tried so far that helps with it. It's small and powerful, very easy to hold on one hand and works great for large muscle groups. I've only had to use it on the low speed and that's good enough to give really good relief. Pricey, but so worth it to be paying free!" — Swapna Rajagopal
$149 at Amazon (originally $199)
8
Amazon
Cincom leg massager (48% off)
If you know you like compression socks, you'll love this set of leg massagers. They compress air to help with circulation and are adjustable up to 21 inches.

Promising review: "I have poor circulation and wanted to find a device similar to what the hospital placed on me after my abdominal surgery. This was perfect. I have used it on my legs and arms to help stimulate blood flow while I am at home and not moving much while I'm healing." — Amazon customer
$41.99 at Amazon (originally $79.99)
9
Amazon
Shiatsu heated neck and back massager (20% off)
Relieve stiffness and tension from your neck and shoulders with this heated massager. With 8 deep-kneading nodes and an ergonomic design, it's comfortable and relaxing as it does its thing.

Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this massager! Most of my stress lies in my shoulders and this massager definitely works out the knots and loosens the tense muscles. I have also used it on my back, stomach and head. Yes, my head. Once you position right it helps to relieve migraines. I had a nasty, pounding migraine where I was sensitive to light, sound and felt nauseous. This massager helped me get thru it." — Amazon customer
$36.79 at Amazon (originally $45.99)
