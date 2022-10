Renpho heated eye massager (59% off)

The Renpho heated eye massager is like a hot compress from the future. Reviewers say it can help with headaches, migraines, under-eye bags and sleep troubles. It heats up, works with Bluetooth and has five modes that you can set on a timer."These are amazing. I can’t say what I want to say! I suffer from eye disease and part of the symptoms are strained eyes, severe dry eye, headaches and puffiness from the stress on my eyes. My doctor advised I get a heated eye mask and use 20 minutes a day. Why didn’t he tell me this two years ago?! I went with this product based on what it offered for the price and the great reviews. They are rechargeable and very quiet during use."AHHHH! The heat is perfect. The massage is deep into my temples and covers all around the eyes all the way into the small pressure points by your nose. They are amazing. The music is a bonus. The vibration, massage, pressure, heat and tranquil music make this the best gift idea for anyone on your list, if you love them." — Elynoon