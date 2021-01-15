Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Wants To Finish 5-Month Prison Term At Home

Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, who with his actor wife Lori Loughlin pleaded guilty in the college admissions bribery scandal, has asked to serve the final three months of his five-month prison sentence at home.

Giannulli, imprisoned in California since Nov. 19, has spent 40% of his time “confined in solitary quarantine,” his lawyers said in an emergency motion filed Thursday, despite repeated negative coronavirus tests and requests that he be freed from isolation, according to People magazine.

The solitary confinement has taken a “significant” toll on Giannulli’s “mental, physical, and emotional well-being,” the lawyers argued, and he should be allowed to finish serving his sentence on home confinement.

Giannulli and former “Full House” star Loughlin, pleaded guilty last year to paying $500,000 to get their two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California. Loughlin was released Dec. 28 after serving nearly two months. Giannulli is scheduled to be released April 17.

Giannulli’s motion says he was locked in solitary confinement at a medium-security federal prison as soon as he finished his initial quarantine, instead of being moved to an adjacent minimum-security facility, according to People. He was held in a “small cell” for “24 hours per day with only three short 20 minute breaks per week” until Wednesday, his lawyers wrote.

Though Giannulli has tested negative for COVID-19 every two weeks, he’s been put back into solitary confinement each time another inmate has tested positive, according to the defense motion.