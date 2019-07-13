A Massive Blackout Hit Manhattan And New York Did Its Thing

Early Saturday evening, when Manhattan is already brimming with tourists and New Yorkers enjoying the peak of a summer weekend, a blackout hit the city.

Mandatory building evacuations forced hundreds of people onto the street. People had to walk out of Carnegie Hall, Broadway musicals, even a Jennifer Lopez concert.

Then, while the sun set, music began.

I guess this is what they call a New York moment. After being trapped on the F for an hour because of the power outage I emerged to see dark restaurants & traffic lights, civilians directing traffic, & an evacuated Carnegie Hall concert happening in the street. #nyc #Blackout pic.twitter.com/3p9UWtRrel — Briallen Hopper (@briallenhopper) July 14, 2019

The Millenial Choirs and Orchestra was scheduled to play at Carnegie Hall on Saturday. In the wake of the blackout, they continued their show and captured an audience outside of the theater.

The cast of “Waitress: A New Musical” also kept an audience’s attention, singing to passersby outside.

The “Hadestown” cast brought out a trombone and sang about the blackout, prompting people to dance on the streets.

More proof NYC is the best city in the world. Blackout hits, @hadestown takes the show to the sidewalk. (Via @misskimizzo) pic.twitter.com/eZLfJLTuSM — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) July 14, 2019

“Rock of Ages” whipped out a classic.

And the cast of “Frozen” sang into the night.

The blackout may have had a brief moment of beauty but it wasn’t fun for everyone.

It impacted more than 40,000 customers in the city, shutting off street lights and causing major traffic. The power outage also stalled elevators and subway cars.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who was campaigning for president in Iowa, said he believed a mechanical issue caused the widespread power outage.

Con Edison reported that power would be restored to most of Manhattan by midnight.

In the meantime, see what New York’s Great Summer Blackout of 2019 looked like from the streets and above.

A photo from the rooftop of the Metropolitan Museum of Art shows the line where the #blackout begins in NYC. (📷: @RyanFieldABC) We have live coverage here: https://t.co/kqpvL0H3pa pic.twitter.com/eM4A75UtgH — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) July 14, 2019

Here is another clip! My name is Ken Richardson, and I’m a member of the Millennial Choir! You may use this clip in anyway you would like. pic.twitter.com/8B0XkVXm6w — Ken Richardson (@kjjmbaa) July 14, 2019

A tourist friend sent me this picture from Midtown Manhattan. He had tickets for King Kong. All Broadway shows have been cancelled. #poweroutage #Blackout pic.twitter.com/XgSoHbAqEO — Juan Manuel Benítez (@JuanMaBenitez) July 14, 2019

upper west side in NY is currently experiencing major power outage, including the Carnegie Hall. Performers were evacuated outside of the building but they continued their performance. #blackout #NYC pic.twitter.com/pPa0iE7MOT — PG MarlinPie @ NYC (@MarlinPie) July 14, 2019

NYPD cops continue to pay special attention to all areas affected by the blackout in #Manhattan — keeping people safe as they do every day. Check in with neighbors, especially those who may need assistance. Follow @ConEdison for power info. #nycpoweroutage https://t.co/jfVVclSo8T pic.twitter.com/SLbIK2B4IC — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) July 14, 2019

Thank you to these INCREDBILE NEW YORKERS. Directing traffic to help keep everyone safe during the #blackoutnyc #blackout pic.twitter.com/1h0WgMuQCF — Charlie Halsey (@charliephalsey) July 14, 2019

Now this is what turning lemons into lemonade is all about! We can hear singing from the streets below...the entire @carnegiehall choir including conductor are putting on an impromptu concert by singing outside during the blackout! #NYCBlackout #BeautifulSoundsDuringBlackout pic.twitter.com/ll5ocnGYvc — Caryn Ross (@SuperSassyMama) July 14, 2019

The @EmpireStateBldg along with other structures in Manhattan are dark due to a massive power outage In Midtown, Times Square, and other sections of Manhattan on Saturday July 13, 2019 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo @UPI #blackout pic.twitter.com/32lcqSwOcH — UPI Photos (@UPIPhotos) July 14, 2019

Looks like the outage stopped at 42nd and 10th. These images are looking North. Traffic is a goddamned mess. #poweroutage #nyc pic.twitter.com/tYVIeSoURm — Dorrine Mendoza (@dorrine) July 14, 2019

The West Side of Manhattan at the moment. pic.twitter.com/KsJw2O8ex2 — Zach Haberman (@ZHaberman) July 14, 2019