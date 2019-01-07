Rapper Master P Blames Parents Of Alleged R. Kelly Victims But 'Ain't Judging' The Singer

Rapper Master P is the latest celebrity to speak out about the abuse allegations in the Lifetime docu-series “Surviving R. Kelly.”
While former R. Kelly collaborators John Legend and Chance the Rapper are speaking out against the singer, Master P said the parents of the alleged victims are the ones who deserve the blame.
“Nobody gonna play with my kids. Straight up,” the 1990s-era rapper said in a video clip from the show posted on Twitter by @HustleHeartedHQ. “You shouldn’t even been on TV if you’re a parent. You shouldn’t be on TV unless you’re on CNN from a jail cell.”
Although Kelly has been accused of sexual misconduct allegations since 1994, when he allegedly married R&B singer Aaliyah when she was 15 and he was 27, Master P doesn’t seem to care whether Kelly is guilty of abusing underage black girls.
“So I don’t know if R. Kelly did it or not,” Master P said. “That ain’t my business. I ain’t judging, but I’m just saying that parents shouldn’t have let it go that far.”
The complete video appears below.
HuffPost reached out to Master P but did not receive an immediate response.
Many people were offended by his comments ― and a little confused.