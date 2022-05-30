Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead At 29

Romeo Miller (center) with his sisters Itali Miller (left) and Tytyana Miller (right) in 2018. Paul Archuleta via Getty Images

Master P and his family are mourning the death of Tytyana Miller.

The rapper announced on Instagram Sunday that his daughter had died at age 29. Her cause of death is unknown.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” Master P wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support.”

“Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about,” he added. “With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

Tytyana’s brother Romeo Miller — known professionally as Romeo, and formerly Lil’ Romeo — also shared a note regarding his sister’s death.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytana,” he wrote. “We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short.”

“The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace. God Bless,” he added.

Tytyana Miller — affectionately known to her family as “TyTy” — was featured in Master P’s family reality show, “Growing Up Hip Hop.”

Her issues with drug use were well documented on the show, which featured scenes in which both Master P and Romeo encouraged her to seek help.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they responded to an emergency call from a home in the San Fernando Valley at 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Paramedics pronounced Tytyana Miller dead on the scene.