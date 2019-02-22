Edward Berthelot via Getty Images

As we say see ya later alligator to winter, “mock-croc” is snapping its way into our wardrobe for spring. (If you stick around after that awful joke, I have some super cute and affordable pieces to make up for it.)

“Mock-croc” — also known as faux-crocodile leather — has been popping up all over our streets and feeds these past few weeks, usually in the form of textured boots or handbags in rich earth tones like tan, brown, burgundy and black. Wearing the trend in one of these natural tones is the way to go if you want something that will stand the test of time and won’t go out of style.

If you want to make a serious statement, try slipping on a faux-crocodile skirt or rocking a pair of bright red mock-croc sandals.

We’ve rounded up a bunch of cute mock-croc pieces for you to shop in time to master the trend for spring.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.