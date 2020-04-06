The coronavirus pandemic has gutted the sports calendar, but fans celebrated a glimmer of hope on Monday when the Masters golf tournament announced its intention to reschedule for Nov. 9-15.
The Masters was supposed to tee off this week in Augusta, Georgia. But organizers had previously announced they were postponing the major amid a rash of cancellations and suspensions that have also claimed the NCAA Tournament, 2020 Olympics, Wimbledon and now the British Open. The NBA and Major League Baseball seasons have been put on hold.
In other notable golfing moves, the U.S. Open has been shifted from June to September and the PGA Championship from May to August.
Even as the COVID-19 crisis appeared headed for its hardest week yet domestically, Twitter users couldn’t resist looking forward to a sports-packed late autumn. If it happens.
