Praised by foodies and fitness influencers alike, chances are you know someone who is obsessed with matcha. Give the magic green tea (and some of its necessary accessories) to the matcha lover in your life.

For those of you that might not know why everyone is suddenly sipping on bright green lattes and why your Instagram feed is filled with piles of fluorescent green powder, matcha is the powder form of green tea. It is rich in antioxidants, has been shown to have numerous health benefits, and is a great source of caffeine — making it a great alternative to coffee.

Whether it’s a way for them to make matcha on the go or incorporate the superfood into their skincare routine with a detoxifying matcha face stick, there are so many matcha gifts you can give this holiday season.

Show them how matcha you love them with these 11 gifts for people who love matcha.