Gifts For People Obsessed With Matcha

Show them how matcha you love them.
By Danielle Gonzalez
12/01/2018 01:53pm ET

Praised by foodies and fitness influencers alike, chances are you know someone who is obsessed with matcha. Give the magic green tea (and some of its necessary accessories) to the matcha lover in your life.

For those of you that might not know why everyone is suddenly sipping on bright green lattes and why your Instagram feed is filled with piles of fluorescent green powder, matcha is the powder form of green tea. It is rich in antioxidants, has been shown to have numerous health benefits, and is a great source of caffeine — making it a great alternative to coffee.

Whether it’s a way for them to make matcha on the go or incorporate the superfood into their skincare routine with a detoxifying matcha face stick, there are so many matcha gifts you can give this holiday season.

Show them how matcha you love them with these 11 gifts for people who love matcha.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

An easy way to make matcha on the go
Amazon
Just add matcha and water to this DAVIDsTEA Matcha Maker Travel Mug and shake for frothy matcha you can enjoy anywhere.
A clear matcha lip balm
Winky Lux
Made with real green tea powder and natural oils, this Matcha lip balm in shade original clear helps to soften, repair, and protect lips.
This adorable matcha mug
Etsy
What better way to enjoy their morning drink than with this Matcha Lover Mug.
This skin balancing matcha toner
Sephora
Detox your pores with this MILK MAKEUP Matcha Tonerstick with 20,000 loves on Sephora.
Everything they need to make their own traditional matcha
Amazon
This Umami Matcha Traditional Tea Setcomes with a bamboo whisk and scoop, stainless steel sifting strainer, and ceramic whisk holder.
A magical matcha face mask
Sephora
Reduce redness and inflammation with this Boscia MATCHA Magic Super-Antioxidant Mask.
A mini matcha pin
Etsy
They can show off their matcha obsession with this But First, Matcha pin, perfect for a backpack, denim jacket, or hat.
This matcha conditioning hair mask
Sephora
Great for dehydrated curls, this DEVACURLMelt into Moisture Matcha Butter Conditioning Mask uses matcha butter for moisture and shine.
A treat for when they get the matcha munchies
Sugarfina
Dipped in white chocolate, these Matcha Green Tea Caramels, pair perfectly with hot tea.
This multi-purpose matcha moisturizer
Amazon
Use this Cocokind Mymatcha All-Over Moisture Stick as lip balm, highlighter, and for dark under eye circles.
More matcha because why not
Amazon
This all natural, gluten-free, vegan Jade Leaf brand Organic Japanese Matcha Green Tea powder has over 5,000 reviews on Amazon.
