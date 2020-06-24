HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Finding maternity clothes on sale on Amazon just got even easier.
Amazon’s first-ever weeklong Big Style Sale is going on now, meaning there are markdowns across the site on clothes, shoes and accessories for the whole family — even the kiddos and baby.
You’ll find promotions on Amazon’s own brands like Amazon Essentials as well as well-known brands like Levi’s and J.Crew. You’ll also find some surprising big-name brands hiding in the sale racks, like Swedish Hasbeens and Dr. Martens.
For moms-to-be who don’t want to shell out for a pair of maternity pants to wear for only a few more months, or just want a loose-fitting maternity dress to get them through the heat of summer, we found a few maternity clothes hiding in the sale worth browsing.
From maternity Levi’s jeans and shorts on sale to practical maternity shaping undies and comfortable tank tops, we’ve rounded up a few of the best maternity clothes on sale during Amazon’s Big Style Sale.
Take a look below: