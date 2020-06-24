HuffPost Finds

We Found Maternity Clothes To Shop From Amazon's Big Style Sale

Finding maternity clothes on sale on Amazon just got easier.

Amazon’s first-ever weeklong Big Style Sale is going on now, meaning there are markdowns across the site on clothes, shoes and accessories for the whole family — even the kiddos and baby.

You’ll find promotions on Amazon’s own brands like Amazon Essentials as well as well-known brands like Levi’s and J.Crew. You’ll also find some surprising big-name brands hiding in the sale racks, like Swedish Hasbeens and Dr. Martens.

For moms-to-be who don’t want to shell out for a pair of maternity pants to wear for only a few more months, or just want a loose-fitting maternity dress to get them through the heat of summer, we found a few maternity clothes hiding in the sale worth browsing.

From maternity Levi’s jeans and shorts on sale to practical maternity shaping undies and comfortable tank tops, we’ve rounded up a few of the best maternity clothes on sale during Amazon’s Big Style Sale.

Take a look below:

Motherhood Maternity Full Length Stretch Belly Leggings
Available in sizes XS to 3X. Get them on sale for $15. (Prices may vary by size and color).
Levi Strauss & Co. Maternity Mid-Rise Shortie Shorts
Available in sizes XS to XL. Get them on sale for $23. (Prices may vary).
Motherhood Maternity Elbow Sleeve Wrap Ity Dress with Waist Tie
Available in sizes S to XL. Get it on sale for $33. (Prices may vary by size and color).
Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress
Available in sizes XS to 2X. Get it on sale for $22. (Prices may vary by size and color).
Motherhood Maternity Shaping Panty
Available in sizes S to 3X. Get them on sale for $19. (Prices may vary).
Levi Strauss & Co. Maternity Slim Boyfriend Jeans
Available in sizes XS to XL. Get them on sale for $24. (Prices may vary).
HOFISH Nursing Maternity Tank Top
Available in sizes S to XL. Get them on sale for $33 . (Prices may vary by size and color).
Core 10 Women's Midweight Onstride High Waist Workout Leggings
Available in sizes XS to 3X. Get them on sale for $12. (Prices may vary).
Love2Mi Maternity Off Shoulder Short Sleeve Top
Available in sizes S to XL. Get it on sale for $14. (Prices may vary by size and color).
Kegiani Maternity Wide Elastic Waist Pregnancy Shorts
Available in sizes S to 2X. Get them on sale for $24. (Prices may vary).
GRECERELLE Long Short Sleeve Maxi Dress With Pockets
Available in sizes XS to 2X. Get it on sale for $29. (Prices may vary by size and color).
Motherhood Maternity Knit Pants
Available in sizes S to 3X. Get them on sale for $13. (Prices may vary by size and color).
Levi Strauss & Co. Maternity Skinny Ankle Jeans
Available in sizes XS to XL. Get them on sale for $25. (Prices may vary).
Zeagoo Ruched Bodycon Sleeveless Dress
Available in sizes S to 3X. Get it on sale for $23. (Price may vary by size and color).
Motherhood Maternity Clip Down Nursing Tank
Available in sizes XS to 3X. Get it on sale for $14. (Prices may vary by size and color).
