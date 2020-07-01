It’s now easier than ever to dress for a pregnancy, and options for maternity wear seem endless. But when you’re spoiled for choice (Asos, H&M and The Gap all boast chic, affordable maternity verticals), it’s difficult to discern what’s really needed to make it through ten months of a changing physique ... without breaking the bank.

Four experts weighed in and put together a list of 13 items moms-to-be will need to get through pregnancy with style, including items to mix and match for all seasons and (almost) any occasion. “The rule for maternity styling is exactly the same as any styling,” advised Elle Wang, founder and CEO of maternity brand Emilia George. “It’s always worth investing in timeless and functional pieces you know you can always wear.”

“You might not be pregnant forever, although sometimes it certainly feels that way,” said Tara Elwell Henning, the co-founder of maternity brand Superkin, which seeks to challenge outdated norms of motherhood with high-tech, low-maintenance clothing. “With this in mind, you’ll wear your maternity clothes a lot, so buy something you love. Make sure you’re considering good quality fabrics and low-maintenance care. No dry cleaning!”

And for those who need an item for a special event ― a formal dress for a wedding, a coat for the coldest part of winter or a bump-friendly swimsuit for the babymoon ― sites like Rent the Runway or Le Tote offer sustainable, rentable maternity options.