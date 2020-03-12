Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R) drew scorn on Wednesday after he appeared to make light of the coronavirus crisis ― that has killed more than 4,600 people worldwide ― with this sarcastic tweet:
More than 1,300 people in the U.S. have so far been sickened by the virus, which the World Health Organization has officially categorized as a pandemic. It has killed 38 people nationwide.
Critics accused Bevin of being insensitive. They also reminded the former governor, who was voted out of office in 2019 after serving only one term, of the controversial pardons he granted to a slew of convicted criminals (including a child rapist) following his electoral defeat.
