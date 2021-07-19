“It’s total resistance,” the “Bourne Identity” star told People in 2019. “I am kind of trying to force them, it’s not working.”

“I’m like, ‘Are you sure you don’t want to see ‘Good Will Hunting?’ You know your dad and Uncle Ben wrote it, right?’” he said, adding that his kids usually answer with a ‘Yeah, dad, I know.’”

Damon did admit that there was one movie that resonated with his kids: the 2015 movie “The Martian,” a choice he called “odd.”