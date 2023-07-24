Matt Damon Sarcastically Swipes At Trump Campaign's Use Of 'Air' Monologue

Matt Damon could only laugh when asked how he felt about the Donald Trump campaign’s repurposing of his monologue from the movie “Air” for a video that promoted the former president.

“I don’t know what to make of it,” Damon said during an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace that was recorded before the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike and was broadcast on Friday.

“I’m glad they like our writing,” he sarcastically added in a video shared online by Mediaite.

Later in the interview, Damon joked about how his character, agent Sonny Vaccaro, was also “trying to write speeches for the Trump campaign.”

Damon and longtime friend Ben Affleck, who directed the film, have both condemned the Trump campaign’s unauthorized use of the audio. They demanded the video be removed, but it still remains on Trump’s Truth Social platform.