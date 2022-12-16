What's Hot

Entertainment
George ClooneyMatt Damon

Matt Damon Tells Disgusting Story About George Clooney At Kennedy Center Honors

Clooney, an inveterate prankster, committed a practical joke involving a cat that will make you gag.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Matt Damon roasted George Clooney at the recent Kennedy Center Honors with a reference to one of his most notorious pranks. (Watch the video below.)

Clooney, a two-time Oscar winner, was celebrated at the annual Washington, D.C., event, which took place on Dec. 4 and will be broadcast by CBS on Dec. 28. President Joe Biden was among the distinguished attendees.

But Damon didn’t stand on ceremony.

“It has been said that my friend George Clooney is the last of the true movie stars,” Damon said. “So I got to thinking about exactly what that meant. Of course, a number of past Kennedy Center honorees have certainly been movie stars in that classic sense. Actors with class and sophistication: Cary Grant, Henry Fonda, Paul Newman, Gregory Peck.”

“And then I think of George ― a man who once defecated in Richard Kind’s kitty litter box as a joke,” Damon continued.

True story. Clooney detailed it on the “Smartless” podcast, saying former roommate Kind’s constipated kitty began pooping prolifically after taking a laxative. Clooney kept flushing the feces and got inspired.

“After a couple of weeks, the light bulb goes on, and I realize what I must do ― which is take a shit in the cat box,” the actor said.

Kind was amazed at the size of the stool until he figured it out, Clooney recalled.

The “Ticket to Paradise” star thought it was hilarious. Kind, not so much. “Defecation doesn’t make me laugh!” he said, according to Clooney.

“I’m not sure it’s how I wanna be remembered,” Clooney said of his gag to the “Smartless” hosts.

Too late, George.

