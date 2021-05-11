Matt Damon Is Rooting For Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Reunion: 'That Would Be Awesome'

Much like the rest of America, hoping and praying that Bennifer 2.0 is back in action, Matt Damon says he thinks the couple potentially rekindling “would be awesome.”

The actor chatted with “Today” show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Tuesday, calling in from Australia, where he’s promoting his film “Stillwater.”

Guthrie and Kotb didn’t miss the opportunity to grill Damon, a longtime friend and colleague of Ben Affleck, on his buddy’s love life.

“There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that,” quipped Damon, who added that he had just heard about the pair supposedly reuniting.

In recent weeks, fans have been in a tizzy about Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who both split from their respective partners earlier this year. The duo, who were famously engaged in the early aughts after starring in films like “Gigli” and “Jersey Girl,” were seen together in Montana and have sparked reunion rumors.

“I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. It’s is the first time I heard about it,” said Damon.

He went on to say that “it’s a fascinating story” and shared that he’s fully rooting for the possible couple.

“I hope it’s true. I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome,” he said.

Well, seems like Ben’s already got the support of some of his nearest and dearest so who knows? Perhaps there will be another six-carat, pink diamond ring in Jen’s future.