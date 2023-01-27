Jimmy Kimmel continued his yearslong fake feud with Matt Damon while celebrating the 20th anniversary of his late-night show on Thursday.

Kimmel pretended — as he has done on countless other occasions ― to have run out of time for a bit with the actor.

Damon had been patiently waiting in the wings with flowers and a cake for Kimmel, and pretended to absolutely lose it following the latest spoof snub.

“What the actual fuck? 20 fucking years of this shit,” Damon raged, while trashing the room and smashing a cake with Kimmel’s image on it.