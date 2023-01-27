What's Hot

Pamela Anderson Admits She Knew 1 Of Her Marriages Was A ‘Mistake’ Right Away

This Couple’s Viral Date Night Idea Could Be A Relationship Game Changer

'Upset' Illinois Man Set Fire To Planned Parenthood After Girlfriend's Abortion: DOJ

Trump Adviser John Eastman Facing California Disciplinary Charges

Former NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dies At 25

Virginia Democrats Defeat 15-Week Abortion Ban And Glenn Youngkin's Anti-Choice Agenda

John Legend Shares First Pic With Baby Girl Esti: 'Our New Love'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slams Republican Who Urged Her To 'Educate' Herself

Purported Delivery Driver Interrupts College Basketball Game

Biden Responds To Death Of Tyre Nichols After Police Arrests

Cops Accused Of Kidnapping Homeless Man, Beating Him Unconscious In Woods

'He's Lost Touch With Reality': George Conway Rakes Meta For Welcoming Trump Back

EntertainmentJimmy KimmelMatt Damon

Matt Damon Absolutely Loses It Over Jimmy Kimmel's 20th Anniversary Snub

"20 f**king years of this s**t,” the actor raged as their fake feud continued.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel continued his yearslong fake feud with Matt Damon while celebrating the 20th anniversary of his late-night show on Thursday.

Kimmel pretended — as he has done on countless other occasions ― to have run out of time for a bit with the actor.

Damon had been patiently waiting in the wings with flowers and a cake for Kimmel, and pretended to absolutely lose it following the latest spoof snub.

“What the actual fuck? 20 fucking years of this shit,” Damon raged, while trashing the room and smashing a cake with Kimmel’s image on it.

Watch the video here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community