Matt Damon Runs A Secret Instagram Account And People Think They've Found It

Matt Damon, is that really you?

The “Stillwater” actor revealed in a lengthy interview with GQ magazine published Wednesday that he’s joined the likes of former President Barack Obama and “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston in operating a secret, private profile on Instagram.

And sleuths on Twitter think they’ve tracked the so-called finsta down.

Damon gave some clues in the interview.

“I have 76 followers and I’ve done 40 posts since 2013,” he told GQ correspondent Chris Heath, explaining he mainly uses the account to keep up to date with friends elsewhere in the world.

Online detectives set to work and soon found the @odamnmatt profile.

It’s an anagram of Damon’s full name (yes, it’s hardly Pierre Delecto) with the right number of followers and posts. It’s also followed by a number of verified celebrities including the actors Chris Hemsworth and Pedro Pascal and the director Sam Jones, which would be unusual for a random profile.

i found matt damon's finsta and honestly it shouldn't have taken an hour — zoë (@zoe_alliyah) September 8, 2021

lol here u go! let me know who else follows him 💌 pic.twitter.com/9xBJyntaYI — zoë (@zoe_alliyah) September 8, 2021

zoe was the first to find matt damon's finsta but truly all i had to do was search "matt" in his friend's followers list LOL when will celebs learn not to follow each other's secret posts from The Big Accounthttps://t.co/zBD5fWs9ad — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) September 8, 2021

In the interview, Damon said he’d never seen the point in social media ― hence his low-key profile on the platform.

“And I feel better and better about that decision as time goes on. I understand wanting to be connected to everybody on Facebook, but my life is so full and I’m connected, really, to everybody I need to be connected to,” he said. “And then Twitter, I just reflexively didn’t believe that my first knee-jerk response to something was necessarily something that should go all over the world.”

Representatives for Damon did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for confirmation about the account. HuffPost’s direct message to @odamnmatt remains unread.