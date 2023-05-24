Comic Burns George Santos To His Face With A Scathing Trump Impression

Comic and impressionist Matt Friend had a wild moment while recording a person-on-the-street bit for MSNBC in Washington, D.C.

“This was the craziest thing that will ever happen in my career,” Friend told Ari Melber on Tuesday. “Who do we run into in the middle of asking questions to people about George Santos? We run into George Santos!”

Rather than use his own voice, Friend broke out his impression of Donald Trump to mock the lawmaker’s falsehoods ― in particular his debunked claim that he’s Jewish.

Check out what happened below: