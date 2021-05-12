Matt Gaetz's Clueless Attack On Rep. Adam Kinzinger Backfires Spectacularly

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) launched a Twitter attack on fellow Republican lawmaker Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), who issued a prompt reminder that there’s one topic that should be off-limits for Gaetz.

Gaetz pulled up an old tweet from Kinzinger in support of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who is on the verge of losing her position in House GOP leadership due to her criticism of former President Donald Trump.

He wrote:

Tweets that don’t age well 👇 https://t.co/XeLy4LSLCG — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) May 12, 2021

But Kinzinger fired back with a blunt reminder of Gaetz’s legal woes:

I’d stay away from “aging well” tweets — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) May 12, 2021

Gaetz is reportedly under investigation in a federal sex trafficking probe examining whether he and an associate paid for sex at drug-fueled parties, including with a person who was 17 years old at the time.

He denies the allegations.

Gaetz and Kinzinger are on opposite sides of an increasingly ugly Republican civil war over Trump.

Kinzinger, like Cheney, has been a persistent Trump critic. The two were among 10 GOP lawmakers in the House to vote in favor of his second impeachment.

Gaetz and others in his corner have embraced the former president’s “big lie” about the 2020 election being “stolen” and have moved to cancel, censure and reject anyone who has dared to criticize Trump.