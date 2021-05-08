Matt Gaetz Seems To Makes Light Of Sex Allegations At ‘America First' Rally

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) appeared to reference the sex allegations leveled against him during a rally with QAnon conspiracy theory-endorsing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in Florida on Friday.

The firebrand Republicans — and staunch supporters of ex-President Donald Trump ― visited The Villages retirement community north of Orlando for the first stop of their “America First Tour.”

“CNN is just the worst,” Gaetz told attendees.

“So, today is my birthday. And I already know how CNN’s gonna report it. ‘Matt Gaetz has wild party surrounded by beautiful women in The Villages.’ So just get ready for it,” he added.

Watch the video here:

"Today is my birthday. And I already know how CNN is gonna report it. 'Matt Gaetz has wild party surrounded by beautiful woman in The Villages.'" -- Matt Gaetz pic.twitter.com/woymqpqapD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 7, 2021

Gaetz is under federal investigation over claims he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him, potentially violating sex trafficking laws.

The Florida Republican has not been charged and denies any wrongdoing.

“We have a right to confront our accusers in this country. How about that?” Gaetz told the crowd. “There can be no due process here if the only process due to conservatives is to see leaks embroidered onto lies, then just endlessly repeated by the ‘America Last’ media.”

Matt Gaetz portrays the FBI investigation of him as a politically motivated witch hunt, ignoring that it started during the Trump administration pic.twitter.com/ejk94aNbyB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 7, 2021

Gaetz also claimed he was “a marked man in Congress.”

“I’m a canceled man in some corners of the internet,” he said. “I may be a wanted man by the deep state, but I’m a Florida man and it’s good to be home.”

.@RandiKayeCNN describes a "lovefest" between GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene as they begin their speaking tour



"They are fast friends, they have the same mission to put America first and it sounds like to get Donald Trump reelected." pic.twitter.com/RPhAx9uybZ — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) May 8, 2021

Greene, meanwhile, arrived on stage to AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” and immediately whipped up the crowd by peddling Trump’s election lies.

“I’ve just got to check something, I just want to make sure I’m in the right place. Tell me, who is your president?” she asked. When the crowd responded “Trump,” she said: “That’s my president, too. I just want to be sure I’m with friends and family, not with antifa or BLM or democratic socialists.”