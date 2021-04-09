POLITICS

Matt Gaetz Billboard Pops Up With Quite The Message

The sign in Florida gives drivers in Gaetz's panhandle congressional district an eyeful of the legal trouble faced by the Trump-loving lawmaker.

It’s a sign of the times.

A billboard popped up in the Florida Panhandle town of Crestview, warning drivers about the local member of Congress: “Matt Gaetz Wants To ‘Date’ Your Child,” the sign reads, according to Northwest Florida Daily News. (See it below.)

The message, accompanied by a photo of Gaetz grimacing, was paid for by an anti-Donald Trump PAC called Mad Dog.

“Hello @mattgaetz, any thoughts on the billboard?” tweeted Claude Taylor, the PAC’s chair, who worked in the Bill Clinton White House. He included a video of drivers on State Road 85 passing the sign.

Gaetz, a Trump disciple considered a rising star in the GOP ranks before news broke that he’s under federal investigation, is suspected of sex trafficking and having sex with a 17-year-old girl. He denies it.

On Thursday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) became the first GOP House member to call on Gaetz to resign.

RELATED...

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Sex Matt Gaetz Billboard Anti Trump