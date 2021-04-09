Matt Gaetz Billboard Pops Up With Quite The Message

It’s a sign of the times.

A billboard popped up in the Florida Panhandle town of Crestview, warning drivers about the local member of Congress: “Matt Gaetz Wants To ‘Date’ Your Child,” the sign reads, according to Northwest Florida Daily News. (See it below.)

The message, accompanied by a photo of Gaetz grimacing, was paid for by an anti-Donald Trump PAC called Mad Dog.

“Hello @mattgaetz, any thoughts on the billboard?” tweeted Claude Taylor, the PAC’s chair, who worked in the Bill Clinton White House. He included a video of drivers on State Road 85 passing the sign.

Gaetz, a Trump disciple considered a rising star in the GOP ranks before news broke that he’s under federal investigation, is suspected of sex trafficking and having sex with a 17-year-old girl. He denies it.

On Thursday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) became the first GOP House member to call on Gaetz to resign.

Hello, @mattgaetz any thoughts on the billboard? Reporters are trying to reach you for your comments... pic.twitter.com/gFqhQwX6Qt — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) April 8, 2021