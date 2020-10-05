Matt Gaetz Resurrects Chuck Norris Joke To Praise Trump And 2005 Is Pissed

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) attempted to lift the spirits of President Donald Trump on Monday by lifting a joke from 2005.

The Trump-aligned lawmaker posted a tweet about the president’s coronavirus with a crack echoing “fact” based jokes typically associated with Chuck Norris that were popular 15 years ago.

President Trump won't have to recover from COVID.



COVID will have to recover from President Trump. #MAGA — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 5, 2020

Many people noticed what Gaetz was doing ― and they weren’t particularly impressed.

Did you.... just make a Chuck Norris-like joke in 2020? 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/0g69555Xr6 — Daisy Ruth (@WFLADaisy) October 5, 2020

Get this Chuck Norris joke format out of here. https://t.co/r3WRKzQAAS — Allie Goertz (@AllieGoertz) October 5, 2020

Uncreative shitheads don't rely on Chuck Norris memes.



Chuck Norris memes rely on uncreative shitheads. https://t.co/Ri8ipDhjOc — Mike Schuster (@mcs212) October 5, 2020

the Chuck Norris-ification of trump, a sickly ball of pillsbury dough, is maybe the funniest part of his cult of personality https://t.co/8SNhIDhLbz — Ryan Simmons (@rysimmons) October 5, 2020

Other people thought Gaetz’ tweet sent an unintended message. For instance, Phil Ehr, who is challenging Gaetz in next month’s election, had strong words for the incumbent.

Just a reminder that Matt Gaetz still doesn’t take this pandemic seriously. https://t.co/OM4I1iNT88 — Phil Ehr (@PhilEhr) October 5, 2020

Others had different theories.

So from your tweet we can determine:

A. You're the ultimate ass-kisser.

B. Trump is more dangerous to us than the pandemic.

C. You really are a loon. @RepMattGaetz @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/MC0gMZDIse — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) October 5, 2020

Matt Gaetz eclipsing Eric and Don Jr. in the tone of deep despair surrounding their pathetic clamoring for daddy Trump’s approval https://t.co/NSmmiHICuT — Cam (@cameron_kasky) October 5, 2020

"The president is a worse disease than the pandemic send tweet" https://t.co/UkhIex9qo5 — Johnny "The Crypt Renter" McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) October 5, 2020

No word on whether Trump took note of Gaetz’s tweet. Either way, one Twitter user doesn’t think it will ― or should ― be forgotten.

Sorry, folks—we're calling it early this year: the Most Bile-Inducing Sycophantic Tweet of 2020 has been chosen!! https://t.co/PBtjdxpYZx — Jennifer M. Wood (@j_m_wood) October 5, 2020