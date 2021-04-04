'Weekend Update's' Colin Jost Does Scathing Takedown Of Look-Alike Matt Gaetz

“Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost viciously skewered beleaguered Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who even Jost admitted looks surprisingly like him.

“Representative Matt Gaetz, who looks like a caricature-artist drawing of me, is reportedly under investigation for an alleged sexual relationship with an underage girl — because Gaetz believes that only voters should have to show ID,” quipped Jost.

“It’s also being reported that Gaetz may have paid for sex with women he met online. That story has since been confirmed by his whole vibe,” Jost added.

Gaetz is under investigation for allegedly having sex with a minor and possible sex trafficking. He has also been accused of sex with prostitutes while high on ecstasy, and showing nudes of women he had sex with to colleagues on the House floor.

Jost threw up hilarious contrasting statements of Gaetz’s denials and his own complete skepticism.

Statements from Gaetz’s office insisted the conservative lawmaker “has never paid for sex ... has never ever been on any such [dating] websites whatsoever ... [and] cherishes the relationships in his past and looks forward to marrying the love of his life.”

Jost’s statements: “Colin Jost does not believe you. Colin Jost thinks you have been to all the websites. Colin Jost thinks you should hold off on sending out those wedding invites.”

Check it out in the video up top.