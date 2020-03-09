Rep. Matt Gaetz To Self-Quarantine After Coronavirus Exposure At CPAC

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) announced Monday that he is among the Republicans in self-quarantine after learning that he came into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus at last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference.

Gaetz said he’s awaiting results from testing for COVID-19, the disease caused by this strain of the virus, but has not shown any symptoms.

Congressman Gaetz was informed today that he came into contact with a CPAC attendee 11 days ago who tested positive for COVID-19. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 9, 2020

While the Congressman is not experiencing symptoms, he received testing today and expects results soon.



Under doctor's usual precautionary recommendations, he'll remain self-quarantined until the 14-day period expires this week. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 9, 2020

Gaetz joins Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other Republicans who decided to self-quarantine after finding out they had all interacted with the same infected attendant at CPAC, an annual conference for conservatives.

Last week, Gaetz mocked coronavirus concerns by wearing a gas mask on the House floor just days before an infected man from his Florida district died. He tweeted Monday that he had merely “demonstrated his concern.”

Reviewing the coronavirus supplemental appropriation and preparing to go vote. pic.twitter.com/wjJ4YY4VZz — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 4, 2020

Gaetz was on board Air Force One with President Donald Trump shortly before revealing his situation.

Earlier on Friday, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham downplayed the possibility of Trump being vulnerable to COVID-19.

“Yes, he plans on still holding rallies,” she said on Fox News. “And I’ll tell you what: With our president ― this man who doesn’t sleep and who I have seen work 15 to 16 hours a day, every day ― I have no problem thinking that he’s going to be just fine and just healthy.”

As of Monday, there are more than 600 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. ― double the number from Friday. Twenty-six of those infected have died. There have been more than 100,000 cases worldwide, with the majority in mainland China.