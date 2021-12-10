Matt Gaetz's ‘Extreme' Warning Flipped Back On Him In Scathing Attack Ad

The Democratic Party warned that Republicans are “too extreme to be in power” in a new attack ad released Thursday.

The 30-second spot took Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-Fla.) warning of what will happen if the GOP wins control of the House in 2022 and fired it right back at the Donald Trump-adoring congressman and his party.

Advertisement

“We are going to take power after this next election and when we do … it’s going to be the days of Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene and Dr. [Paul] Gosar and myself,” Gaetz claimed Tuesday at a news conference highlighting conditions for accused U.S. Capitol rioters in District of Columbia jail.

The Democrats’ clip cut Gaetz’s comments with footage of the aforementioned lawmakers describing Donald Trump as the real leader of the GOP, expressing support for the QAnon conspiracy theory and calling those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as “peaceful patriots.”

“When Republicans tell you who they are are, listen,” read the caption of the ad that’s been seen more than 340,000 times on Twitter alone.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement