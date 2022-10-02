Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a Florida native and lawmaker, voted against a measure to open the Federal Emergency Management Agency up to millions of dollars in disaster relief.

Gaetz was one of several House Republicans on Friday who voted against a resolution to allow FEMA to use up to $15 million in the Disaster Relief Fund, Newsweek reported.

Advertisement

The bill eventually passed in both the House as well as the Senate and it awaits President Joe Biden’s approval.

The vote comes in the same week that Hurricane Ian killed dozens of Florida residents, flooded communities and destroyed homes and businesses.

Gaetz and other GOP lawmakers added their names to a letter that said they’d “do what is necessary” to stop funding the Biden Administration, according to the news site.

“Any legislation that sets the stage for a ‘lame duck’ fight on government funding gives Democrats one final opportunity to pass that agenda,” the letter said.

Advertisement

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) walks down the House steps on Friday, September 30, 2022. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Gaetz is no stranger to voting against hurricane relief as the lawmaker didn’t vote in favor of a $15 billion relief package as Hurricane Irma – where at least 92 people died in the contiguous United States – approached Florida in 2017, the Miami Herald reported.

Gaetz did, however, pass a separate $7.5 billion hurricane relief bill earlier that week.

The $15 billion package was linked to a deal between Democrats and former President Donald Trump to raise the debt ceiling and fund the government until December 2017.