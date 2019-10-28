In today’s edition of unexpected social media wars, the executive producer of

“The Ellen Degeneres Show,” Andy Lassner, is in a Twitter feud with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

Gaetz ― who led the charge last week as a group of House Republicans stormed a secure Capitol room to disrupt an impeachment inquiry deposition ― posed for a selfie with President Donald Trump during Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday evening.

Many fans at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., booed and chanted when Trump, his wife Melania and the Republican politicians seated with them appeared on the big screen.

Lassner, however, took his objections to Twitter.

Omg this fucking tool https://t.co/37yi3GCEv2 — andy lassner (@andylassner) October 28, 2019

Gaetz fired back on Monday, hauling NBC into the mix by suggesting he was not surprised the network condoned “such a dumb/triggered/profane comment from a senior employee.”

“Accountability isn’t really NBC’s ‘thing,’” Gaetz wrote, referencing investigative journalist Ronan Farrow’s book “Catch And Kill,” which asserts that NBC was complicit in covering up claims of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct when Farrow was working as a correspondent for the network.

I’d ask NBC if they stand behind such a dumb/triggered/profane comment from a senior employee...



But I’ve learned after reading #CatchAndKill that accountability isn’t really NBC’s “thing.” https://t.co/6Jilq9pcXz — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 28, 2019

While “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is licensed by NBC and airs on 10 of its stations, as well on 22 stations owned by Hearst Television, NBC does not own the show or employ Lassner. The show is distributed by Warner Bros.

Lassner pointed this out, adding that he was flattered Gaetz “took time out of crashing hearings to respond to me.”

I don’t work for NBC, but I can’t tell you how much it means to me that you took time out of crashing hearings to respond to me. https://t.co/cnV6k5uQ6B — andy lassner (@andylassner) October 28, 2019

The sheer number of folks on the right privately and publically thanking me for calling out Gaetz is rather enjoyable — andy lassner (@andylassner) October 28, 2019

Gaetz has yet to respond to Lassner’s latest tweets.