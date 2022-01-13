Matt Gaetz's Ex-Girlfriend Testifies To Grand Jury As Sex Trafficking Probe Heats Up

The ex-girlfriend of Rep. Matt Gaetz (D-Fla.) testified Wednesday before a grand jury in the sex-crimes investigation of the far-right lawmaker, signaling that prosecutors may have secured an important witness, NBC News reported.

The woman appeared before a federal grand jury investigating sex-trafficking accusations against Gaetz and has been negotiating with prosecutors about an immunity deal to avoid prosecution for obstruction of justice, according to the network.

Gaetz is under investigation for alleged sex with a 17-year-old girl and traveling with her across state lines in 2017. Prosecutors also are probing whether he obstructed justice.

Gaetz has denied doing anything wrong and has not been charged.

The monthslong investigation could get a boost from the ex-girlfriend’s testimony with critical details, those close to the case told the network.

Matt Gaetz has denied doing anything wrong. Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

CNN, which also reported on the grand jury appearance, noted that the woman is a former Capitol Hill staffer who was connected with Gaetz in the summer of 2017. That was at the same time when the lawmaker allegedly paid another woman, who was then 17, for sex.

The attorney for Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend, Tim Jansen, was spotted entering an Orlando, Florida, courthouse with his client, but wouldn’t comment.