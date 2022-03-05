Matt Gaetz Gets Humiliating Reality Check To His Face On Live Local TV

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Friday repeated former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election lie on live television and received a short, sharp fact check in response.

Gaetz, during an interview with anchor Bob Solarski on Northwest Florida ABC-affiliate WEAR-TV, echoed Trump’s baseless claims of stolen votes and electoral corruption with his declaration that Trump was the actual victor over Democratic rival Joe Biden.

“So, you’re still maintaining the 2020 election was stolen? Are we still going with that?” Solarski asked Gaetz.

“Listen, I believe that Donald Trump won the 2020 election. I believe that he won the Electoral College,” Gaetz replied, even though Trump clearly did not win either the popular vote or the Electoral College.

Solarski countered: “You can’t say that without saying there was a gigantic conspiracy across this country and supervisors and election offices to make this happen and we haven’t still seen any evidence that proves that.”

Gaetz, who is reportedly currently the subject of a federal investigation, responded with a rambling answer about judges not having “the courage” to take up legal challenges to the result.

Watch the video here: