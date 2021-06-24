Matt Gaetz’s Tweet About Defunding FBI Lasted Less Than A Minute Online

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) tweeted about defunding the FBI on Wednesday, then appeared to think better of it.

The Florida Republican deleted a post about the agency that is investigating him less than a minute after it went online.

“If Democrats want to defund the police, they should start with the FBI,” wrote Gaetz, reported ProPublica.

Explaining the deletion of the post, a spokesperson for Gaetz told Vice News he “felt it appropriate to remove a jocular tweet taken from a speech some time ago.”

Gaetz, who is considering a presidential bid﻿ in 2024 if ex-President Donald Trump is not in the running, is reportedly under investigation in a federal sex trafficking probe.

He denies all allegations and has claimed it is part of an extortion plot against him.