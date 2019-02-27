Rep. Matt Gaetz Under Investigation For His Michael Cohen Threat

“Hey [Michael Cohen] - Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends?” he asked in the since-deleted post. “Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot...”

Legal scholars flooded Twitter to say that Gaetz, a licensed attorney and vocal ally of Trump’s, engaged in criminal witness tampering with the threatening message.

Walker said the Florida Bar could not provide any additional details on the investigation at this time but noted that the organization will conduct such a probe ”any time the words or actions of a Florida lawyer result in complaints.”

If it finds that Gaetz or the subjects of any other complaints have violated legal rules, the bar will “vigorously pursue appropriate discipline by the Florida Supreme Court,” she added.

He initially defended himself to The Daily Beast, which first reported on the investigation Wednesday, but later apologized on Twitter, saying, “I should have chosen words that better showed my intent.”

Gaetz brushed off the investigation in a text to New York Times reporter Nicholas Fandos, writing, “It seems that the Florida Bar, by its rules, is required to investigate even the most frivolous complaints.”

Delegate Stacey Plaskett, a Democrat representing the Virgin Islands, said during Cohen’s hearing that Gaetz should be referred to the ethics committee for witness tampering and possibly “referred for criminal prosecution” as well.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story stated incorrectly that Stacey Plaskett is a representative from New York. She is the delegate from the Virgin Islands.