Matt Gaetz's Coronavirus Gas Mask Stunt Comes Back To Haunt Him On Fox News

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Thursday received a searing reminder of how he initially downplayed and mocked the threat of the coronavirus, which has now killed at least 16,000 people nationwide.
Gaetz made light of the then-burgeoning global public health crisis early last month by wearing a gas mask on the House floor:
Democratic strategist Chris Hahn roasted Gaetz for the stunt on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Ingraham Angle” on Fox News.
Gaetz, who just days after wearing the mask went into self-isolation following contact with someone who’d tested positive for the virus, attempted to spin it as his way of demonstrating his concern.
But Hahn didn’t buy it.
The exchange then devolved into a shouting match and forced host Laura Ingraham to cut it short.
Twitter users widely cheered the criticism of Gaetz.
Gaetz, meanwhile, shared a video of the debate on YouTube. He headlined it: “Gaetz Shreds Unhinged Liberal on Live TV.”
Check out the footage here:
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How long are asymptomatic carriers contagious?
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- How to switch off from work when home is your office
- 8 sleep tips if coronavirus anxiety is keeping you up at night
- How long does coronavirus live in the air?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.