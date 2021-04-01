Fox News Furiously Backpedals From Matt Gaetz: 'No Interest In Hiring Him'

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has reportedly spoken with several right-wing networks about a TV gig post-Congress, including Fox News, amid reports he is under federal investigation.

But Fox News not only denied talking to him, it also indicated it wants nothing to do with him.

“No one with any level of authority has had conversations with Matt Gaetz for any of our platforms, and we have no interest in hiring him,” a network spokesperson told Deadline.

Gaetz is reportedly under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl and paying for her to travel across state lines in violation of federal sex trafficking laws.

He denies the allegations, claims he’s the victim of an extortion plot and has not been charged.

Axios reported earlier this week that Gaetz was considering leaving Congress for a gig at Newsmax, a right-wing media outlet.

Gaetz told the Daily Beast he spoke with Fox News, Newsmax, One America News Network and others about “life after Congress” but did not solicit or receive any job offers.

Fox News has been a soft landing place for far-right figures in politics, especially those who, like Gaetz, have been close to former President Donald Trump.

The network recently hired Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Former White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow is on Fox Business, and former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) is a Fox News contributor.

Gaetz himself has been a regular face on the network, and he turned to Tucker Carlson on Tuesday in a bid to defend himself.

That interview, however, took a number of wild turns ― leading Carlson to call it “one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted.”

It’s not clear if Gaetz will remain welcome on the network given the allegations.