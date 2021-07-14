Matt Gaetz Speaks At Free Britney Rally, Perplexing Twitter Users

Politics make strange bedfellows.

On Wednesday, Gaetz — who is currently under investigation by the FBI over allegations of sex trafficking and having sex with a minor — spoke to the singer’s fans outside a Los Angeles courthouse during a hearing regarding Spears’ controversial conservatorship case.

“Britney’s been abused by the media, she’s been abused by a grifter father, and she has been abused by the American justice system,” Gaetz said. “We need to come together and create ... federal change in the law that will free Britney and the millions of Americans who are impacted by a corrupt guardianship system that empowers people to take advantage of the weak.”

Gaetz then tried to unify America around the “one thing we can all agree on:” that Spears’ dad, Jamie Spears, “is a dick,” he said.

WATCH: Congressman Matt Gaetz speaks at the @FreeBritneyLA rally:



“Britney Spears has been abused by the media, a grifter father, and the American justice system.



We need to come together and create a federal cause of action.”#FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/eqMGN6ZGMR — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) July 14, 2021

Although some might conclude that Gaetz cynically jumped on the “Free Britney” bandwagon to steer attention away from his various scandals, The Hill noted that the Florida Republican invited the singer to testify about her conservatorship before Congress earlier this month.

Still, Twitter users were perplexed by Gaetz’s appearance at the rally.

Matt Gaetz speaking at the Free Britney rally right now is the crossover I did not see coming — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 14, 2021

Guessing the free Britney folks didnt know what kind of person you are — Mankrik’s Wife (@Marty_Shannon) July 14, 2021

Some Spears fans warned that he wouldn’t help her cause.

I fully support #FreeBritney.



HOWEVER.. having Matt Gaetz as a spokesperson is going to HURT this cause, not help it. https://t.co/NoeydD4a3n — Jen Perelman (@JENFL23) July 14, 2021

.@mattgaetz is under investigation by the @FBI for alleged sexual misconduct with a minor and more. He went to CA to get attention and leach off of @britneyspears and the #FreeBritney movement. Gross. https://t.co/r0Lg3kxo8i — Eric Holguin (@EricHolguinTX) July 14, 2021

No, Matt Gaetz you can't rehabilitate your reputation by supporting #FreeBritney https://t.co/TRNv1Q7DJO — VICE News (@VICENews) July 14, 2021

@mattgaetz grifting off the #FreeBritney protests, just shows how desperate he is. @britneyspears won’t even return his phone call. https://t.co/bLjZx3joTo — Christopher Eagle (@eagle4congress) July 14, 2021

Gaetz isn’t the only Republican trying to milk something from the attention being given to Spears’ court battle.

On Wednesday, Forbes reported that the National Republican Congressional Committee sought to raise funds off Spears’ legal challenges by texting donors that she is “a victim of toxic gov’t overreach & censorship,” urging them to “join the fight for freedom.”