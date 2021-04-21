Matt Gaetz Pleads For Money, And You Can Guess How People Are Responding

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) is pleading for money from his supporters as he launches a media attack on CNN amid reports he’s under investigation in connection with a sex scandal.

Gaetz denies the allegations, but investigators are reportedly examining evidence to see whether he and an associate paid for sex, including with a person who was 17 years old at the time.

That evidence is said to include receipts from online payments made via Venmo, Apple Pay and Cash App, according to reports.

Gaetz tweeted his ad, in which he basically takes some of the text from a right-wing meme about former President Donald Trump and makes it about himself instead:

Our new ad is launching.



Pls donate @ https://t.co/hE6yZVv4a2 to help us run it a bunch! pic.twitter.com/diwXGzcek2 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 21, 2021

Gaetz’s associate in Florida, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, is reportedly cooperating with investigators, who seized Gaetz’s cellphone last year.

Given that history, Gaetz’s attempt to fundraise off his current troubles struck some of his critics as crass:

Do NOT Donate to this accused Sex Trafficking Scandalous

Venmo User @MattGaetz

Financing his "Extracurricular Interests" or Future Legal Fees. https://t.co/ZvBGIeVT90 — ❈ Monika ❈ (@Dragonfly_Drama) April 21, 2021

Oh, Matt, grifting to the end. Why not use daddy’s money? Besides, you'll be fine. You've got Manic Marge, #GymJordan and the Former Guy in your corner. https://t.co/cbOt9urNai — avocats (@avocats18) April 22, 2021

You saving up for your legal defense Matt? pic.twitter.com/tN4gIiCwDY — LLC (@LCLafine) April 21, 2021

When you realize the mounting legal fees aren’t going to pay themselves.👇 https://t.co/YWQzTFAD6H — Matt Gaetz’ Liver 🍸 (@MattGaetzLiver) April 21, 2021

Of course all money going to his defense fund! Remembering don't forget to check that box so @mattgaetz doesn't drain ur acct like Trump did with recurring charges/withdrawals. https://t.co/EWXG5VbVz4 — Queen of Typos (@KellieADennis74) April 21, 2021

Before all you #MAGAs start donating to this grifter, ask yourself: Do I really want to show up on @mattgaetz's Venmo? https://t.co/g6SEMrUVkr — TrollingWithTheCronies (@trollingcronies) April 21, 2021

Gaslighting 101. Ride or die? https://t.co/qr75cODCzZ — Keri Kukral (@kerikukral) April 21, 2021

Can people donate on a Public Venmo? 🤣🤣🤣 — RobHanJr_Deerfield (@robhanjr) April 21, 2021