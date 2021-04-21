Matt Gaetz Pleads For Money, And You Can Guess How People Are Responding

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) is pleading for money from his supporters as he launches a media attack on CNN amid reports he’s under investigation in connection with a sex scandal.
Gaetz denies the allegations, but investigators are reportedly examining evidence to see whether he and an associate paid for sex, including with a person who was 17 years old at the time.
That evidence is said to include receipts from online payments made via Venmo, Apple Pay and Cash App, according to reports.
Gaetz tweeted his ad, in which he basically takes some of the text from a right-wing meme about former President Donald Trump and makes it about himself instead:
Gaetz’s associate in Florida, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, is reportedly cooperating with investigators, who seized Gaetz’s cellphone last year.
Given that history, Gaetz’s attempt to fundraise off his current troubles struck some of his critics as crass: