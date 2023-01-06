Matt Gaetz Threatens To Quit Congress On Fox News And Twitter Has Thoughts

Rep. Matt Gaetz threatened to quit Congress Thursday if House Republicans make a deal with Democrats to elect a GOP speaker ― and his critics were hilariously eager for him to make good on that pledge. (Watch the video below.)

Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked Gaetz, one of the far-right holdouts blocking Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s election through 11 ballots, if he would be “OK” with a bipartisan deal with moderate Democrats to break the impasse.

Gaetz said there was no way that would happen, because Democrats would not break ranks from voting for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

To prove his certainty, he declared: “If Democrats join up to elect a moderate Republican, I will resign from the House of Representatives.”

"If Democrats join up to elect a moderate Republican, I will resign from the House of Representatives" -- Matt Gaetz pic.twitter.com/PjbhyNpLpL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2023

A theme emerged in Twitter users’ responses.

“Promises, promises,” one wrote.

“We can only hope,” wrote another.

Is this a promise?? — TFGisGITMOBound (She/Her) (@southwest_sheri) January 6, 2023

Don’t threaten us with a good time! — Dr. Emily Johnston (@EmslyMonster) January 6, 2023

ohpleaseohpleaseohpleaseohplease — Bot Scolgiano (Not A Parody)🇺🇦 (@ScottBolgiano) January 6, 2023

Promises, promises...🙄 — Peggy Sue & Gussie 2 ✌️❤️ (@SueGussie) January 6, 2023

Too bad he’s lying, because that would be a deal worth taking — Simeon コールマン ربانی (@slkrr9) January 6, 2023

Wow. This is the most I’ve liked Gaetz! — I, of the Beholder (@GodSaveMcQueen_) January 6, 2023

