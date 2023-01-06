What's Hot

Mexico Nabs Son Of Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Before Biden Visit

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again, Summit Crater Glows

Stephen Colbert Takes Down Kevin McCarthy With A Not-So-Subtle Riddle

Noah Schnapp Comes Out As Gay With Sweet 'Stranger Things' Allusion

Twitter Brings The House Down With Brutal Kevin McCarthy Jokes

Amateur Sleuth Helps Unearth A 'Surreal' Finding In Cave Drawings

Scott Perry, Top Kevin McCarthy Hater, Nearly Missed A Vote Because He Was On TV

Prince Harry Reveals Charles' Reaction To His Clash With Prince William: Report

House Calls It Quits Until Friday As Kevin McCarthy Loses Speaker Vote For 11th Time

Southwest Starts On Reputation Repair After Cancellations

Reporter Poses As Senator Again On Twitter After Elon Musk Declares Verification Fixed

Prince Harry Claims 2 Words Set Off Meghan And Kate's Pre-Wedding Disagreement: Report

Politics
Fox NewsKevin McCarthymatt gaetz house speaker

Matt Gaetz Threatens To Quit Congress On Fox News And Twitter Has Thoughts

The far-right Florida lawmaker's pledge got critics wisecracking.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Rep. Matt Gaetz threatened to quit Congress Thursday if House Republicans make a deal with Democrats to elect a GOP speaker ― and his critics were hilariously eager for him to make good on that pledge. (Watch the video below.)

Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked Gaetz, one of the far-right holdouts blocking Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s election through 11 ballots, if he would be “OK” with a bipartisan deal with moderate Democrats to break the impasse.

Gaetz said there was no way that would happen, because Democrats would not break ranks from voting for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

To prove his certainty, he declared: “If Democrats join up to elect a moderate Republican, I will resign from the House of Representatives.”

A theme emerged in Twitter users’ responses.

“Promises, promises,” one wrote.

“We can only hope,” wrote another.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community