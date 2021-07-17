Matt Gaetz's 'America First' Rally Dumped By Third California Venue Hours Before Event

Megan Varner via Getty Images Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) gives a bouquet to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after they spoke at an "America First" rally in May in Dalton, Georgia.

An “America First” rally featuring Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was rejected by a third California venue on Saturday just hours before the event was set to start.

The city of Anaheim nixed the rally planned for the Anaheim Event Center because of “public safety concerns,” spokesman Mike Lyster said in a statement Saturday. The city and the operator of the center shared concerns about the rally. Lyster did not elaborate on which safety issues worried them.

“As a city we respect free speech, but also have a duty to call out speech that does not reflect our city and its values,” Lyster noted.

In a final bid to host the event as scheduled, Gaetz tweeted a video of himself alone, in front of the Riverside City Hall, calling on supporters to join him there on Saturday in a “protest against communism.”

Managers of the Pacific Hills Banquet and Event Center in Laguna Hills in Orange County dropped the rally a week ago once they learned of the nature of the event.

“As soon as we found out who the speakers were, we immediately canceled it,” said manager Javad Mirtavoosi.

“We just want to stay clear of that,” he added, without elaborating.

The rally was next scheduled at the Riverside Convention Center, but managers there then informed local officials on Friday that the event at the city-owned venue would not take place after it was widely condemned by residents.

“This was a divisive issue in our community, and I’m glad it has been resolved,” Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said in a statement announcing the cancellation.

Mayor Pro Tem Gaby Plascencia called Gaetz and Greene the “antithesis of everything Riverside stands for,” adding, “Riverside is a diverse and inclusive community, so it is heartening to hear that this event will not move forward.”

JUST IN: The “America First” rally with Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz that was scheduled for 6 pm Saturday at the Riverside Convention Center will not take place pic.twitter.com/c6CYfx6pdC — Ema Sasic (@ema_sasic) July 17, 2021

After the Riverside cancellation, Greene vowed Friday that the rally was still happening. That was before Anaheim dumped the event.

She complained that she and Gaetz had been targeted by “radical communists,” as well as by Black Lives Matter supporters and “antifa,” which she accused of bullying venues into backing out.

Radical communists have spent the last week trying to cancel our America First Rally w/ @mattgaetz.



Violent threats from BLM/Antifa were used again today to bully another venue.



We won’t back down.



Our rally is happening tomorrow night in California. pic.twitter.com/pJ8zOI8TQD — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 17, 2021

Hey, I thought it was Riverside? You get booted from RS too? 🤣 — thats_some_witch (@jen_inc) July 17, 2021

Before Gaetz posted his Riverside City Hall video on Saturday, he indicated in a tweet on Saturday that he and Greene planned to sue the city of Riverside over the cancellation.

He also invited supporters to “join us today at our alternative location,” which he didn’t name. The sign-up site for the event did not mention a new venue. Just five hours before the event was to begin at 6 p.m., people who signed up had not yet been informed of a new location, according to the Orange County Register.

These quotes are going to make great exhibits in the lawsuit @RepMTG and I will be filing.



Meanwhile, join us today at our alternate location.



Sign up at https://t.co/i6hvga79kU https://t.co/jGeup9oZ1Z — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 17, 2021