Rep. Matt Gaetz's Nickname For Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Awry

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) received a MAGA-themed moniker from fellow firebrand Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Wednesday.
Gaetz called the conspiracy theory-peddling Georgia congresswoman ― who has downplayed the threat of white supremacist violence, supported the QAnon movement and claimed the 9/11 terror attacks were an inside job ― a “MAGA Queen.”
Critics of the firebrand lawmakers — who both baselessly claim former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election ― immediately pounced on Twitter, suggesting the nickname wasn’t the compliment Gaetz may have believed it was.
