What's Hot

PoliticsMarjorie Taylor Greenematt gaetz

Rep. Matt Gaetz's Nickname For Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Awry

The moniker wasn't the compliment that Gaetz thought it was, said critics.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) received a MAGA-themed moniker from fellow firebrand Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Wednesday.

Gaetz called the conspiracy theory-peddling Georgia congresswoman ― who has downplayed the threat of white supremacist violence, supported the QAnon movement and claimed the 9/11 terror attacks were an inside job ― a “MAGA Queen.”

Critics of the firebrand lawmakers — who both baselessly claim former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election ― immediately pounced on Twitter, suggesting the nickname wasn’t the compliment Gaetz may have believed it was.

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot