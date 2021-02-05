Matt Gaetz Seems Too Excited By Marjorie Taylor Greene's Press Conference

After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) held a press conference on Friday, her colleague Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) offered some praise that seemed more sexual than political.

And it’s creeping a lot of people out.

Greene spoke to reporters outside the Capitol the day after the House of Representatives stripped her of her committee assignments, due to her history of embracing dangerous conspiracy theories and of thinly veiled threats of violence against lawmakers who are now her colleagues.

During the presser, Greene apologized for inflammatory comments like calling for the lynching of former President Barack Obama and the execution of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“Of course, I’m sorry for saying all those things that are wrong and offensive, and I sincerely mean that,” she said. “I think it’s good to say when we’ve done something wrong.”

However, she refused to apologize for the 2019 incident where she followed and berated David Hogg ― who survived a mass shooting in Florida and is now a gun safety activist ― while carrying a firearm. Hogg was 18 or 19 at the time.

“David Hogg was an adult when I talked to him,” Greene said Friday, adding later, “No, I’m not sorry for telling him he shouldn’t push for gun control.”

You can see her comments below.

After Greene’s press conference was over, Fox News host Harris Faulkner asked Gaetz how he thought it went.

His response was pretty sleazy, and Faulkner seemed a little surprised by the graphic analysis.

“That was so good I almost had to smoke a cigarette afterwards,” Gaetz said.

Matt Gaetz on Marjorie Taylor Greene's press conference: "That was so good I almost had to smoke a cigarette afterwards." pic.twitter.com/btVwLFf4eJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2021

Many Twitter users were unimpressed by his innuendo.

"That was so good I almost had to smoke a cigarette afterwards."



even Fox can't stand @mattgaetz pic.twitter.com/851jlfOVQt — drew olanoff (@yoda) February 5, 2021

Matt Gaetz continues to be super creepy. https://t.co/ZjzBxTJMsw — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) February 5, 2021

The grossest thing about this is how obviously pre-planned the quip was. Dude practiced his gross sexualization of a female colleague in the mirror and still thought, “yep, nailed it.” https://t.co/Kf53B9fuvT — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) February 5, 2021

I just threw up in my mouth https://t.co/OCn0psofHb — Sean Maher (@Sean_M_Maher) February 5, 2021

"Is the GOP literally dead??" -- text from a 'traditional Republican' in GA-14 when he saw the below clip https://t.co/bFMBqWic1N — Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) February 5, 2021

Matt Gaetz claiming that watching @mtgreenee press conference was a sexual experience. In other words, a premature ejectulation.pic.twitter.com/qXXCgzyDEj — ken olin (@kenolin1) February 5, 2021

But one person did feel Gaetz’s comment could actually be helpful ― just not in the way the lawmaker probably intended.

how to quit smoking cigarettes



step one: watch this



step two: if you ever smoke a cigarette again you have to do step one again. https://t.co/c4xVPLIQYP — Tristan Greene 🏳‍🌈 (@mrgreene1977) February 5, 2021