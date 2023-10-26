Critics Say Matt Gaetz's Nickname For New House Speaker Is Alarmingly On Point

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) called the new House speaker “MAGA Mike Johnson” on Wednesday and onlookers suggested the moniker was, unfortunately, a good fit.

“MAGA is ascendant,” Gaetz told Steve Bannon on the ex-Donald Trump adviser’s podcast.

“If you don’t think that moving from Kevin McCarthy to MAGA Mike Johnson shows the ascendance of this movement and where the power in the Republican Party truly lies, then you’re not paying attention,” Gaetz said, referring to the ousted former House speaker.

Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, was elected speaker Wednesday following three weeks of chaos after Gaetz prompted the removal of McCarthy (R-Calif.) from the role.

Gaetz was angry that McCarthy worked with Democrats to avert a government shutdown and did not acquiesce to other demands of a hard-right faction of lawmakers.

Republicans cycled through three nominees before managing to agree on Johnson, who holds extreme views on rights for women and LGBTQ+ people and led a push to throw out the 2020 election results on Trump’s behalf.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) suggested Gaetz’s name for Johnson was appropriate.

“‘MAGA Mike Johnson,’” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “House Republicans’ words, not ours.”

“MAGA Mike Johnson.” House Republicans’ words, not ours. https://t.co/bKlFCokwSh — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) October 25, 2023

Tara Setmayer, senior adviser to the anti-Trump group Lincoln Project, called on the media to “stop burying the lede” about “MAGA Mike,” adding that he would “do the bidding of” the extremist agenda.

Hey—mainstream media…stop burying the lede about “MAGA” @RepMikeJohnson



“ MAGA Mike” is a leader of the Jan 6th objectors, a Trump ally and will do the bidding of the illiberal populist MAGA extremist agenda.



This is not someone worthy of the Speaker’s gavel. https://t.co/gHd5Zr9zg9 — Tara Setmayer 🌻 (@TaraSetmayer) October 25, 2023

Politico Washington correspondent Rachael Bade said “that nickname is gonna stick.”

“MAGA Mike” — that nickname is gonna stick. https://t.co/rj5fsdrIBr — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) October 25, 2023

And former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.), another Trump critic, said Gaetz was correct, calling Johnson’s election a victory for the Florida lawmaker.

Gaetz is correct. Mike Johnson, unlike McCarthy, is MAGA. It’s a MAGA party. Johnson as Speaker will be a victory for Gaetz. https://t.co/uYqUTDKBIA — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 25, 2023

Other journalists and commentators zeroed in on Gaetz’s remark about “where the power in the Republican Party truly lies.”

“Matt Gaetz keeps being right and it’s kind of annoying,” former Republican National Committee spokesperson Tim Miller wrote.

See some of the other commentary below.

It’s strange to say, but Matt Gaetz is 💯 correct about this https://t.co/Th81TyVmdZ — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) October 25, 2023

He’s not wrong. (About the power & ascension part.) He’s wrong about the rest. And just about everything else always. But this is the biggest power grab for Trumpist since they won the White House. The #AmericanInsurgency has won the Speaker’s gavel. & #OurEnemiesAreCelebrating. https://t.co/WZkRipyzW3 — Paul Rieckhoff🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@PaulRieckhoff) October 25, 2023

The biggest problem with Mike Johnson is not that he's an election denier.



It's that Republicans acquiesced to the demand that ONLY an election denier can lead them, and anyone (like Emmer) who voted to certify the election is disqualified. So yeah, the extremists won. https://t.co/K2H3blSVlp — Tom Malinowski (@Malinowski) October 25, 2023

Well this seems like a nice ad for Democrats https://t.co/neZlFfcXho — Karen Schwartz (@pithywidow) October 25, 2023

Johnson is Gaetz without the baggage. https://t.co/Z0eEFs89sf — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 25, 2023

This should be in every political ad the Democrats run in any competitive race against an incumbent next year https://t.co/fJukGWgBy1 — Akiva Cohen (@AkivaMCohen) October 25, 2023

