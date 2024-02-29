Rep. Matt Gaetz's Hot Take On Mitch McConnell Goes Spectacularly Awry

Donald Trump-devoted Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Wednesday was mocked for his gleeful response to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) decision to step down as the GOP’s Senate leader in November.
Gaetz boasted on X (formerly Twitter) about having “86’d” former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), outgoing Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel and now McConnell.
Gaetz was instrumental in removing McCarthy as the House GOP leader. It sparked a drawn-out race that resulted in the installation of fourth-choice Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) in the role. McDaniel announced her decision to quit the RNC this week. Trump wants his daughter-in-law Lara Trump as a new co-chair.
“Better days are ahead for the Republican Party,” Gaetz boasted on X.
Critics pointed out Donald Trump’s previous backing of McCarthy, McDaniel and McConnell. Indeed, it was McCarthy who played a key role in the rehabilitation of Trump among Republicans after he visited the former president in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Other commenters highlighted the GOP’s dismal record under their 2024 front-runner, with the party losing multiple elections since capitulating to the four-times-indicted ex-POTUS.