Matt Gaetz Gives Himself, Boebert And Taylor Greene A Nickname And It Doesn’t Go Well

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) shared a nickname for himself and two other Donald Trump-adoring Republicans on Thursday, appearing to band them together as a right-wing alternative to the group of progressive lawmakers know as “The Squad.”
“The Pro-America Squad,” Gaetz wrote on Twitter about this photo of himself, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) during a House Judiciary Committee hearing:
Critics came up with alternative nicknames for the group who all voted to overturn the 2020 election result, have peddled Trump’s election lies and downplayed the insurrection.