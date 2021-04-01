Matt Gaetz Showed Nude Pics Of Sex Partners To Colleagues: Report

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) apparently had a charming way of bonding with his congressional colleagues: showing them nude pictures of his sex partners.

Multiple sources told CNN that the congressman was known for bragging about his sexual escapades to fellow members of Congress.

Gaetz allegedly showed photos and videos of nude women whom he claimed to have slept with. A source who saw the clips said one featured a naked woman with a hula hoop.

“It was a point of pride,” one source told the cable network.

HuffPost reached out to Gaetz for comment, but he did not immediately respond.

CNN noted there was no indication the alleged photos were connected with a Department of Justice investigation into whether Gaetz had sex with an underage girl and arranged for her to travel across state lines.

However, it is a sign that Gaetz’s support among Washington insiders is shallow at best.

So far, the highest-profile Republicans to defend him are Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Jim Jordan of Ohio. Jordan was accused in 2018 by multiple former wrestlers at Ohio State University of ignoring and covering up sexual misconduct by a team doctor while Jordan was a coach there from 1986 to 1994.

In addition, Fox News and other conservative outlets are reportedly not interested in hiring Gaetz should he suddenly need a new job, something he appeared to have hinted at.

