Embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) defended himself against allegations of sex trafficking and having sex with a 17-year-old girl with a defiant op-ed in which he declared he was “absolutely not resigning” from Congress.

“Let me first remind everyone that I am a representative in Congress, not a monk, and certainly not a criminal,” Gaetz, a close ally of ex-President Donald Trump, began his editorial published by The Washington Examiner on Monday.

“Since I’m taking my turn under the gun, let me address the allegations against me directly. First, I have never, ever paid for sex. And second, I, as an adult man, have not slept with a 17-year-old,” wrote Gaetz.

The Florida Republican characterized the allegations against him, for which he is reportedly under investigation, as a political attack on “a congressman who loathes the swamp and fights both sides of it on a daily basis.”

“My lifestyle of yesteryear may be different from how I live now, but it was not and is not illegal,” said Gaetz, adding it “comes as no surprise that my political opponents want to sensationalize and criminalize my prior sex life just as I am getting engaged to the best person I’ve ever known. “

“My personal life is and always has been conducted on my own time and my own dime. Consensual adult relationships are not illegal,” he added.

Last week, The New York Times reported Gaetz was under federal investigation for alleged sex trafficking violations. Gaetz has denied the allegations.