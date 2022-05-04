Twitter Users School Matt Gaetz After His Sexist Dig At 'Over-Educated' Women

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has produced yet another Twitter fail.

On the social media platform Wednesday, the Florida lawmaker called women rallying for abortion rights “over-educated, under-loved millennials” and then lazily tacked on a bunch of sexist stereotypes.

How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches? — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) May 4, 2022

Gaetz is apparently riled up by the protests that erupted across the nation after a leaked Supreme Court opinion revealed the justices had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In a single tweet, Gaetz proved a lot of things — but maybe not what he intended. He showed an utter lack of knowledge about the awesomeness of cats (we’re looking at you, Jorts), millennial cooking skills (does the sourdough craze ring a bell?) and a general misunderstanding of the type of people who are against abortion bans (the majority of Americans).

Plus, calling people who are pro-choice “over-educated” implies that those who are pro-life are pro-ignorant.

So, with this in mind, Twitter schooled Gaetz on the ridiculousness of his post.

Think of their very valid (and funny) responses as the kind of comments a tired and overworked teacher scrawls in the margins of a nonsensical, under-researched term paper.

I can’t stop laughing at Republican dudes calling women who are rallying for abortion rights “cat ladies” who can’t get a date. What do they think causes the need for an abortion — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) May 4, 2022

"Over-educated"



If you think this kind of language is just a gaffe, you're wrong pic.twitter.com/H1uuZXLDOp — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) May 4, 2022

Good morning to all you over-educated women out there, or as Matt Gaetz would put it: any woman who's graduated high school. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) May 4, 2022

Is a microwave dinner truly lonely if your cats are with you? — s. e. smith (@sesmith) May 4, 2022

I have a Bachelors Degree and a Law Degree.



My wife has a Bachelors Degree, a Masters Degree, a second Masters Degree, is a small business owner, a Mom of 3, & is fluent in 3 languages.



There's no such thing as an "Over-educated" woman, except in the eyes of weak, pathetic men. — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) May 4, 2022

Calling people you disagree with "over-educated" is frankly a comedy god-tier level of self-owning — beebop (@becagrimm) May 4, 2022

no wonder you’re mad at bumble pic.twitter.com/jBLZYQrmVS — shauna (@goldengateblond) May 4, 2022

"over-educated" = smart enough to keep far the fuck away from Matt Gaetz — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 4, 2022

oh sweetie you must not hang out with enough over-educated, under-loved millennial women. we make charcuterie boards for one now. pic.twitter.com/tDUieCEOPR — Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) May 4, 2022

Thank you for letting us know what the Republicans think about women who can think for themselves. We will return the favor by voting every Republican out of every office. — Beach Bum🇺🇸 (@aorgat) May 4, 2022

Calling women “over-educated” for caring about their basic freedoms is a pretty concise way to expose how anti-women, anti-education, and anti-freedom the Republican Party really is. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 4, 2022