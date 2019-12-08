Rep. Matt Gaetz Says Pensacola Shooting Must 'Inform' U.S.-Saudi Relations

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has also been reluctant to label the violence as terrorism, telling CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that “it’s too early to say.”

“We’re going to press Saudi Arabia to do a full investigation on their end even as we do one on ours,” he said.

Schiff, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, echoed Esper’s vow to reconsider the candidate selection process for the program in which the gunman was training.

National security adviser Robert O’Brien told “Face the Nation” in a subsequent interview that Friday’s event “appears to be a terrorist attack” but that “we don’t know yet if he was acting alone.”

In the wake of the attack, Trump tweeted that King Salman “called to express his sincere condolences” and said “the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people.”

Trump’s apparently warm relationship with the kingdom has spurred criticism especially in light of its catastrophic regime war in Yemen and the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which the American intelligence community believes was carried out at the behest of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

On Sunday, Schiff took direct aim at Trump for “trying to speak for” the kingdom rather than “pressing the Saudi government for answers.”