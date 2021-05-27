Matt Gaetz Says He's Considering A Presidential Run And Twitter Has Thoughts

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) isn’t letting a federal investigation stop him from daydreaming about his future in politics.

Despite being the subject of a sex trafficking and corruption investigation, the 39-year-old congressman on Wednesday told the New York Post he’s considering running for president in 2024.

But there’s a caveat: Gaetz said he’ll only throw his hat in the ring if Donald Trump decides to not to run again.

“I support Donald Trump for president. I’ve directly encouraged him to run and he gives me every indication he will,” Gaetz told the Post in a text message. “If Trump doesn’t run, I’m sure I could defeat whatever remains of Joe Biden by 2024.”

Gaetz gave Steve Bannon, Trump’s former adviser, a similar spiel on Thursday.

“I’m for Donald Trump in 2024. This is Donald Trump’s party and I’m a Donald Trump Republican,” he said. “But if for whatever reason President Trump decided to enjoy the swamps of Florida a little more than the swamps of Washington, D.C., I’m certain I could whoop Joe Biden up one side of the country and down the other. Because the people in America want passion and excitement and inspiration in the executive.”

Matt Gaetz said tonight that he will run for president in 2024 if Trump doesn’t run. “I am certain I can whoop Joe Biden up one side of the country and down the other.” pic.twitter.com/f0vlXG5DSE — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 27, 2021

Although Gaetz claims he’s considering running for president, he hasn’t formed an exploratory committee to see if voters would consider electing a man whose ex-girlfriend has agreed to cooperate with investigators regarding an alleged sex trafficking operation.

Gaetz has not been charged with any crimes, but Joel Greenberg, a close associate of his, recently pleaded guilty to a slew of federal crimes including sex trafficking of a child.

Greenberg has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in ongoing investigations that could very well ensnare Gaetz.

Not surprisingly, many Twitter users had strong opinions about Gaetz’s presidential ambitions.

BREAKING: Matt Gaetz said that if Trump doesn't run for president in 2024, he will.



So if the guy accused of having sex with minors doesn't run, the guy accused of having sex with minors will. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) May 27, 2021

Well, it seems Matt Gaetz might be running for President in 2024! Great news for political satirists and literally nobody else. Luckily I’m a satirist https://t.co/uFnX7BXrkZ — Holly Baxter (@h0llyb4xter) May 27, 2021

I’m not sure if it will be @MattGaetz, @GovRonDeSantis or President Donald J. Trump, but I am damn sure that in 2024 a Florida Man will be in the White House! — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) May 27, 2021

“@mattgaetz is the perfect candidate for the future! Seriously, can you name another political figure who’s actively courted Americans who won’t even be able to vote for another 4 to 6 years?? — Jason Barsky (@JasonBarsky) May 27, 2021