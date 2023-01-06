What's Hot

Stephen Colbert Takes Down Kevin McCarthy With A Not-So-Subtle Riddle

Chopped Cheese: The OG New York Sandwich That's Taking Over The Country

Seth Meyers Explains Why He's 'In No Rush' For GOP To Elect A House Speaker

MSNBC Host Tells Lauren Boebert To 'Get Real' During Grilling On Kevin McCarthy

Mexico Nabs Son Of Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Before Biden Visit

Amateur Sleuth Helps Unearth A 'Surreal' Finding In Cave Drawings

6 Sneaky Signs You Have An Unhealthy Relationship With Money

Reporter Poses As Senator Again On Twitter After Elon Musk Declares Verification Fixed

Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Is Breathing On His Own, Agent Says

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again, Summit Crater Glows

'Jimmy Kimmel' Takes Liberties In Reenacting Prince Harry And William's Fight

What Can Putin's Ceasefire Offer Tell Us About The Ukraine War?

Politics
Republican PartyU.S. House of RepresentativesKevin McCarthymatt gaetz

Some Republicans Walked Out In Disgust During Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Floor Speech

The far-right Florida Republican was attacking Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s fundraising prowess, calling him “the LeBron James of special-interest fundraising.”

Politics Reporter, HuffPost

Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.) objects Friday to a speaker nomination speech by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) that Bost felt was too sharply critical of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.) objects Friday to a speaker nomination speech by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) that Bost felt was too sharply critical of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Win McNamee via Getty Images

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) got under the skin of some of his fellow Republicans on Friday, causing them to walk out of the House chamber after he said Kevin McCarthy’s support to be House speaker was rooted in his prodigious fundraising.

Coming amid a now-four-day standoff over who will take the speaker’s gavel, Gaetz’s comments laid bare the resentments of supporters of McCarthy, the House GOP leader, and the handful of holdouts.

In nominating Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) again as an alternative to McCarthy, Gaetz took issue with McCarthy’s belief he had earned the position of speaker and said McCarthy would not have the votes he needed Friday, Saturday or “next week, next month, next year.”

“One must wonder, Madam Clerk, is this an exercise in vanity? For someone who has done the math, taken the counts, and is putting this institution through something that absolutely is avoidable?”

Gaetz said McCarthy owed his support among his fellow Republicans to his fundraising prowess.

“They believe Mr. McCarthy has earned the position of speaker of the House because he raised half a billion dollars to get Republicans elected.”

“One must wonder, Madam Clerk, is this an exercise in vanity? For someone who has done the math, taken the counts, and is putting this institution through something that absolutely is avoidable?”

- Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)

At that point, Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.) stood up and began shouting at Gaetz that he was out of line. “That is not going to bring anyone” to Gaetz’s side, Bost shouted, waving a finger.

After Bost was gaveled down, Gaetz continued on, calling McCarthy “the LeBron James of special-interest fundraising in this town. There is nobody better.”

At that point, several Republicans began getting out of their seats and walking out of the chamber.

Gaetz’s comments may have backfired. After his speech, in the 12th and 13th votes on choosing a speaker, McCarthy came the closest yet to getting the votes needed, with more than a dozen of the holdouts switching sides to vote for him.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Politics Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community